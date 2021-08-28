ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ANPDF stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.