Anchor Hits Market Cap of $10.10 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $12,641.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.58 or 0.00748701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00102588 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

