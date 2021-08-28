Analyzing Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Royalty Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relmada Therapeutics N/A -83.15% -75.42% Royalty Pharma 43.43% 13.02% 8.07%

Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Pharma has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Royalty Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.46 million ($3.81) -6.35 Royalty Pharma $2.12 billion 11.21 $975.04 million $1.61 24.34

Royalty Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Relmada Therapeutics. Relmada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royalty Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Relmada Therapeutics and Royalty Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Royalty Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $64.18, indicating a potential upside of 165.33%. Royalty Pharma has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than Royalty Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royalty Pharma beats Relmada Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio includes royalties on approximately 45 commercial products and 5 development-stage product candidates in various therapeutic areas, such as rare disease, oncology, neurology, infectious disease, cardiology, and diabetes. The company has royalties on various product, such as Cystic fibrosis franchise, including Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko/Symkevi, and Trikafta/Kaftrio; HIV franchise comprising Atripla, Truvada, Emtriva, Complera, Stribild, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Symtuza, and Biktarvy; Tradjenta, Onglyza, Kombiglyze, Galvus, Eucreas, and Nesina; Tysabri, Imbruvica, Xtandi, Promacta, Farxiga/Onglyza, Prevymis, Emgality, Crysvita, Erleada, IDHIFA, Trodelvy, Nurtec ODT, Tazverik, and Evrysdi; and other products, such as Bosulif, Cimzia, Conbriza/Fablyn/Viviant, Entyvio, Lexiscan, Mircera, Myozyme, Nesina, Priligy, and Soliqua, as well as Tecfidera, Letairis, Lyrica, Remicade, Humira, Prezista, Rotateq, and Thalomid. Royalty Pharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.