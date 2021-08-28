Analyzing Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) & The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morningstar and The Blackstone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.39 billion 8.10 $223.60 million N/A N/A The Blackstone Group $6.10 billion 13.96 $1.05 billion $2.65 46.88

The Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Morningstar.

Risk & Volatility

Morningstar has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Morningstar and The Blackstone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A The Blackstone Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

The Blackstone Group has a consensus price target of $93.89, indicating a potential downside of 24.42%. Given The Blackstone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Blackstone Group is more favorable than Morningstar.

Dividends

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. The Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Blackstone Group pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morningstar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Morningstar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and The Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 15.48% 22.35% 10.75% The Blackstone Group 26.67% 15.88% 8.78%

Summary

The Blackstone Group beats Morningstar on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate fund and non-exchange traded restate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment comprises of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

