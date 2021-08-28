Analyzing Employers (NYSE:EIG) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Employers and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Employers presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 20.42% 6.99% 2.14% BlackRock TCP Capital 109.65% 9.84% 4.33%

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Employers pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Employers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Employers has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Employers and BlackRock TCP Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $711.40 million 1.66 $119.80 million $3.10 13.45 BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.83 $71.37 million $1.43 10.06

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Employers beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business. It offers insurance focuses on select small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company was founded in April 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

