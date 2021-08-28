Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Target Price at $80.05

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.52.
WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Welltower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Welltower by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,189,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
