Analysts Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) PT at $255.53

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.53.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

IQV opened at $259.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $263.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

