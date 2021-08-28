Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$53.87

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.74. 4,032,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.31. The stock has a market cap of C$100.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

