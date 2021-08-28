Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $62.38

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

BYD opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

