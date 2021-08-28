Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target at $43.50

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of AOCIF remained flat at $$37.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

