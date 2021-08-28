Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Price Target at GBX 2,435

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,435 ($31.81).

ABF has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,973.50 ($25.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a market cap of £15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,100.72.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

