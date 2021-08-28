Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medtronic plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

MDT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

