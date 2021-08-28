Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

SMPL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. 464,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,835. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.39.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.