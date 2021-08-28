Analysts Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.31 Million

Brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post sales of $441.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.10 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $254.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

