Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. M&T Bank also reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

