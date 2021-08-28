Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $45.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.57 million to $48.00 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $185.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.64 million to $190.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $190.39 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $203.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

