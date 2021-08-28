Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBBP shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $4,542,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $3,253,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,920,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 376,782 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. 297,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,364. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $153.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

