Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $61.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

