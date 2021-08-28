Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce sales of $119.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $130.50 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $499.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.33. 589,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,726. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $434,327. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 370,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

