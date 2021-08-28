Analysts Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NCNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.39. 201,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,190. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

