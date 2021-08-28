Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.19 Million

Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce sales of $54.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the highest is $54.58 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $53.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $215.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $215.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $210.08 million, with estimates ranging from $205.36 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,059. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $735.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

