Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Edap Tms posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 76,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,704. The company has a market cap of $196.56 million, a PE ratio of 590.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

