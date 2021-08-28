Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce sales of $150.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the lowest is $148.98 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $602.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $613.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $695.89 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.90. 468,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,761. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,038,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

