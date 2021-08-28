Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

DRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

DRNA traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

