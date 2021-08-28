Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report sales of $204.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.12 million. Criteo reported sales of $185.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $898.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.80 million to $908.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $954.04 million, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Criteo’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. 158,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,516. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

