Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $872.97 Million

Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $872.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $911.70 million and the lowest is $819.71 million. Brinker International posted sales of $740.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 911,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,354. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,313 shares of company stock worth $1,872,361. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

