Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 341.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

