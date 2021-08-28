Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

