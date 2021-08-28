AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.