Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the July 29th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
