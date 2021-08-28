Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the July 29th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

