Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 1,512,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,131. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.15, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

