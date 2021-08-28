American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) PT Raised to $28.50

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

AMSWA stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $814.45 million, a PE ratio of 102.09 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Software by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

