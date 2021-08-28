American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 738.9% in August

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 738.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.22 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.