American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 738.9% in August

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 738.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.22 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28.
About American Lithium Minerals
Featured Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.