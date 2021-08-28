American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $40.42. 1,311,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.04.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.