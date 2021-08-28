American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($1.23). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($5.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($6.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.38) to ($6.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,615,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,806,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

