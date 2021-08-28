Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.780-$4.840 EPS.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 571,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,490. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

