Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $163.24

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €163.24 ($192.05) and traded as high as €175.40 ($206.35). Amadeus FiRe shares last traded at €173.20 ($203.76), with a volume of 2,669 shares changing hands.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Amadeus FiRe in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $993.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €163.64.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

