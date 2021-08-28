Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Upgraded to Speculative Buy at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Altura Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of ATU stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.70. Altura Energy has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altura Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

