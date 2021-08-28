Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Upgraded to Speculative Buy at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Altura Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
Shares of ATU stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.70. Altura Energy has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32.
About Altura Energy
Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.
