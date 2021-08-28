Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.