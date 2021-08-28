Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,677.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.