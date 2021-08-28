Alpha Coin (APC) Market Cap Achieves $5,116.08

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 39.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $5,116.08 and $35.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.36 or 0.01296526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00334796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00248405 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003084 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

