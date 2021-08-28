Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,705 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Ally Financial worth $54,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $292,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 26.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

ALLY stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

