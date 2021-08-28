Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $27,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

