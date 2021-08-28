Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 671,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

