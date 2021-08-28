Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 127.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.