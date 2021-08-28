Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 779 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $85.41 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,290. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

