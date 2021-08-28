Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Magnite worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $11,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $29.73 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $138,847.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,120.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,138 shares of company stock worth $4,832,627 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

