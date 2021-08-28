Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Shares of WPM opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

