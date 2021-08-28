Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FormFactor by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.25 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

