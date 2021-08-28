Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Worthington Industries worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $59.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

